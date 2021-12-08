New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 166,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 114,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,066. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.