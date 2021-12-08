New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $18.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.3% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.99. 104,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,178. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $145.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

