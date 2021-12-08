New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.5% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $145.20. 776,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,263,980. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average of $108.17. The company has a market capitalization of $175.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.