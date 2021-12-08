New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Sells 2,131 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,562. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $54.48.

