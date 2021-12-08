New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.68

Shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 36262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Frontier Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

