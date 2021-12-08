New Providence Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:NPABU) Quiet Period Set To End on December 15th

New Providence Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:NPABU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 15th. New Providence Acquisition Corp II had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During New Providence Acquisition Corp II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

New Providence Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. New Providence Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

