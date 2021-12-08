New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,532 shares during the quarter. New Vista Acquisition makes up 0.7% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.24% of New Vista Acquisition worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVSA. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $7,738,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,461,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,386,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,810,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,385,000.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

NVSA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,377. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.