Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Down 3.9%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 4,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,796,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

