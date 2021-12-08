NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,400.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.62 or 0.00951612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00300263 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016473 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001012 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00028756 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003074 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

