NEXT (NEXT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,911.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a total market cap of $930,035.61 and $1,911.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.00323387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.