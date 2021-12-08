NextDAO (NAX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $265,516.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. NextDAO has a market cap of $2.84 million and $265,516.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00057971 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,218,472,465 coins and its circulating supply is 2,178,240,356 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

