NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,950,000 after purchasing an additional 415,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 619,582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,133,000 after purchasing an additional 546,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

