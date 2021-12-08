NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 435,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 17,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

