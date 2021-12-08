NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 374,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

NN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

