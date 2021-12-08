NFTify (N1) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. NFTify has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $78,760.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00058812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.42 or 0.08709197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00081436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,725.41 or 1.00623192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002826 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

