Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Sells $68,400.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NCBS stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.28. 49,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.91. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $66.16 and a one year high of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCBS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.