Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Sells $68,400.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NCBS stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.28. 49,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.91. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $66.16 and a one year high of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.65.
Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCBS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.
About Nicolet Bankshares
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
Featured Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.