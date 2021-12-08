nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of nLIGHT worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 415.4% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after buying an additional 488,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 7,125.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 363,960 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at about $11,255,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,554,000 after purchasing an additional 192,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 29.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 188,566 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 2.35. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,137. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

