Noir Price Hits $0.0136 on Major Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. Noir has a market cap of $278,094.69 and approximately $514.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.00185618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.48 or 0.00594033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00059529 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,428,869 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

