Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €6.50 ($7.30) price objective from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($6.74) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($6.97) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($6.97) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.90) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.74) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.01 ($6.75).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.28) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($6.69).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.