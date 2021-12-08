Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $10,620.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for about $21.17 or 0.00042513 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Non-Fungible Yearn alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00228829 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,755 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Fungible Yearn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Fungible Yearn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.