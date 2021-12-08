Norcros (LON:NXR) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Norcros (LON:NXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.17) price target on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.17) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LON NXR opened at GBX 304 ($4.03) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 308.25. The firm has a market cap of £246.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Norcros has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 351.32 ($4.66).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

