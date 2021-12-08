Nord/LB Downgrades Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) to Hold

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nord/LB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNPRF. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF remained flat at $$42.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. Uniper has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.