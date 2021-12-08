Nordson (NDSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th. Analysts expect Nordson to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $264.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.00. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.
A number of brokerages have commented on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.
About Nordson
Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.
