Nordson (NDSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th. Analysts expect Nordson to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $264.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.00. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.