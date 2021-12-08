Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT) rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 882,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 512,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The stock has a market cap of C$339.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.78.

About Noront Resources (CVE:NOT)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

