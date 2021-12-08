North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.28

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.28 and traded as high as C$35.64. North West shares last traded at C$35.25, with a volume of 74,169 shares traded.

NWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on North West from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC increased their target price on North West to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95.

North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$565.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About North West (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

