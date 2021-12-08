Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 4,026,097 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $198.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,161,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 817,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 13.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

