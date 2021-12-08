Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 4,026,097 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $198.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.73.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.