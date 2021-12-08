Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NWN stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 19.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 251,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 41.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 247.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 39.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

