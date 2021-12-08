Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stake Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $129.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $141.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.27.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

