NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.16

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.16 and traded as low as C$8.71. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at C$8.83, with a volume of 207,816 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 61.97, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1601863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 10,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$104,008.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,549,247.35. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 27,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.59, for a total transaction of C$259,227.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 563,741 shares in the company, valued at C$5,406,276.19. Insiders have sold 355,127 shares of company stock worth $3,513,497 over the last ninety days.

About NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

