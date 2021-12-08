Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post $547.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $78.57 million. Novavax reported sales of $279.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.21) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,971 shares of company stock worth $45,847,142 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $779,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Novavax by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Novavax by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Novavax by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Novavax by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $182.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.27. Novavax has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.