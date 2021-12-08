Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down to $182.85

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $182.85, but opened at $173.00. Novavax shares last traded at $179.13, with a volume of 30,241 shares changing hands.

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,971 shares of company stock valued at $45,847,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.