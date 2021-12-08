Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 2.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Shares of NVO traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.77. 4,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.28. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $115.95. The company has a market cap of $263.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

