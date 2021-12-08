NuBits Market Capitalization Tops $1.04 Million (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 29.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. NuBits has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $84.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NuBits has traded down 28% against the dollar. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001529 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000071 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded 2,821.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

