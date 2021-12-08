Nuggets 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $563.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, Nuggets has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Nuggets has a total market cap of $607,828.50 and $563.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00058109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.37 or 0.08630460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00060750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00081271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,752.11 or 1.00154753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.