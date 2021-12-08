Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) has been given a $85.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $70.87. The company had a trading volume of 50,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,714. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average is $63.99. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,395,000 after purchasing an additional 219,324 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after purchasing an additional 170,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.