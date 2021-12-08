Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) has been given a $85.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.77.
NTR stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $70.87. The company had a trading volume of 50,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,714. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average is $63.99. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,395,000 after purchasing an additional 219,324 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after purchasing an additional 170,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
Featured Article: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.