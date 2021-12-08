Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Nutrien (TSE:NTR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$85.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTR. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.71.

Shares of NTR traded up C$1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$89.90. The stock had a trading volume of 405,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,219. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$79.13. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$59.45 and a twelve month high of C$91.15. The firm has a market cap of C$51.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,983,877.50. Also, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,465,040.98.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

