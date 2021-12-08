Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $19.22

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.22, but opened at $19.92. Nuvalent shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

