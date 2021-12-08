NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $133.75

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.75 and last traded at $129.37, with a volume of 192853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.91.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $185.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,253.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,450. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

