NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 313.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193,131 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $325,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $324.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

