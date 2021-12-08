NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 298.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.7% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVDA stock traded down $5.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.82. The company had a trading volume of 478,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,024,504. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $797.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.