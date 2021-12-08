NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,834 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $43,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $7.16 on Wednesday, reaching $317.11. The stock had a trading volume of 346,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,024,504. The stock has a market cap of $792.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

