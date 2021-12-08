NXM Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, NXM has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One NXM coin can now be bought for about $145.40 or 0.00288163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $961.31 million and approximately $3,984.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00044374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.19 or 0.00220375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,894,439 coins and its circulating supply is 6,611,538 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

