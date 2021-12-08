Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.36 Million

Analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will report sales of $388.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.50 million and the highest is $416.31 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $248.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $4,556,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $875,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 615,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,591,393 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

