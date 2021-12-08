ObsEva Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,950 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 861% compared to the typical daily volume of 515 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OBSV. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ObsEva by 2,713.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 832,430 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ObsEva by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 165,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ObsEva by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 31.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OBSV traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $185.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Equities research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.