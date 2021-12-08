Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Boosted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Occidental Petroleum worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after acquiring an additional 174,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

NYSE:OXY opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

