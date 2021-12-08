Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director Sells $155,362.50 in Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OII stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,056. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 93,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 40.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 77,833 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 100,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after acquiring an additional 45,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

