Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Given New $56.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.74% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Shares of OCN stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

