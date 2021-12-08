Oddz Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $15.97 million and approximately $506,239.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00058052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.60 or 0.08753148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00080971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,912.67 or 1.00421363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002861 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

