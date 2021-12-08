Odyssey (OCN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $187,546.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.68 or 0.00225486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

OCN is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

