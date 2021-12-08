OHB (ETR:OHB) Trading Up 3%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB) shares were up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €35.95 ($40.39) and last traded at €35.70 ($40.11). Approximately 12,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.65 ($38.93).

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.52. The company has a market capitalization of $620.11 million and a PE ratio of 26.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.96.

About OHB (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

